PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 16

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an initial trade deal with China, putting hold to an economically damaging fight with the world's second largest economy. nyti.ms/2NuYyFs

- Treasury Department's watchdog said on Wednesday that it has opened an investigation into the Opportunity Zone program, a multibillion-dollar tax break that is supposed to help low-income areas. nyti.ms/36WzYVC

- A high-level New York City panel appointed by Mayor Bill de Blasio and other officials intends to propose a bailout for thousands of taxi drivers trapped in exploitative loans that could cost as much as $500 million. nyti.ms/2u0DGPw