PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 17

- Microsoft on Thursday pledged $500 million for affordable housing in Seattle area, making it the most ambitious effort yet by a tech company to fund construction for local teachers, firefighters and other middle- and low-income residents. nyti.ms/2HhWmk9

- John Bogle, who founded the Vanguard Group of Investment Companies in 1974 and built it into a giant mutual fund company, with $4.9 trillion in assets under management today, died on Wednesday at the age of 89. nyti.ms/2FG5gFt

- U.S. Federal prosecutors in Seattle are investigating Huawei, the Chinese technology giant, on allegations of intellectual property theft. nyti.ms/2Mgjuhv