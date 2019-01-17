Company News
January 17, 2019

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Microsoft on Thursday pledged $500 million for affordable housing in Seattle area, making it the most ambitious effort yet by a tech company to fund construction for local teachers, firefighters and other middle- and low-income residents. nyti.ms/2HhWmk9

- John Bogle, who founded the Vanguard Group of Investment Companies in 1974 and built it into a giant mutual fund company, with $4.9 trillion in assets under management today, died on Wednesday at the age of 89. nyti.ms/2FG5gFt

- U.S. Federal prosecutors in Seattle are investigating Huawei, the Chinese technology giant, on allegations of intellectual property theft. nyti.ms/2Mgjuhv

