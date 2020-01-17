PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The number of babies born in China last year fell to a nearly six-decade low, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. nyti.ms/3ain8mU

- President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would formally nominate Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller to the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors. nyti.ms/2Rsusn0

- NBCUniversal's parent Comcast Corp on Thursday said its streaming service, Peacock, would distinguish itself from Netflix Inc and Disney Plus among others, because it will rely on advertisements, rather than subscriptions, to generate revenue. nyti.ms/2u8tHYi (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)