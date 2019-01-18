PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 18

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc said on Thursday it identified two disinformation campaigns originating from Russia — including one tied to an agency controlled by the Kremlin — that were targeted at users in Europe and Central Asia. nyti.ms/2U3xpuj

- NY Post's parent company News Corporation, said on Thursday that Jesse Angelo was out as publisher and chief executive after two decades at the paper and would be replaced by Sean Giancola, The Post's chief revenue officer. nyti.ms/2FxySFS

- An advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration split evenly on Thursday over whether the agency should approve the first oral medication to treat Type 1 diabetes, being developed by the drug makers Sanofi SA and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc, who plan to sell it under the brand name Zynquista. nyti.ms/2FzB0Nw