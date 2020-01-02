Consumer Goods and Retail
January 2, 2020 / 6:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 2

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is expected to announce this week that it will ban mint, fruit and dessert-flavored e-cigarette cartridges popular with teenagers, but allow menthol and tobacco flavors to remain on the market. nyti.ms/2QeTBlO

- China on Wednesday moved to pump more cash into its financial system, suggesting that Beijing remained concerned about faltering growth despite signs that the world’s second-largest economy was stabilizing. nyti.ms/2ucObPV

-Former National Basketball Association Commissioner David Stern who came to power in the early 1980s at a pivot point for professional sports in the United States died on Wednesday at the age of 77. nyti.ms/2FelqVe (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

