PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 2

- U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is expected to announce this week that it will ban mint, fruit and dessert-flavored e-cigarette cartridges popular with teenagers, but allow menthol and tobacco flavors to remain on the market. nyti.ms/2QeTBlO

- China on Wednesday moved to pump more cash into its financial system, suggesting that Beijing remained concerned about faltering growth despite signs that the world’s second-largest economy was stabilizing. nyti.ms/2ucObPV

-Former National Basketball Association Commissioner David Stern who came to power in the early 1980s at a pivot point for professional sports in the United States died on Wednesday at the age of 77. nyti.ms/2FelqVe (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)