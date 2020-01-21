PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 21

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- After leading the British Broadcasting Corporation for seven years, Director General Tony Hall said on Monday that he would resign this summer to become chairman of the National Gallery. nyti.ms/3aq0Wax

- Uber agreed on Tuesday to sell its food delivery business in India to Zomato, a local competitor, in exchange for 9.99 percent of the Indian start-up. nyti.ms/30Lb0X1

- Isabel dos Santos, Africa's richest woman and the daughter of Angola's former president, is under scrutiny by her bank and the Angolan government after a leak of more than 700,000 documents showed how she exploited the country's wealth to enrich herself. nyti.ms/30FCzkt