PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A Japanese court rejected a bail request by ousted Chairman and Chief Executive of Nissan Motor Corp Carlos Ghosn for the second time in a week, after spending more than two months in a Tokyo jail. nyti.ms/2T8AV6g

- French data protection authority said that it had fined Alphabet Inc's Google 50 million euros ($56.78 million) for not properly disclosing to users how data is collected across its services. nyti.ms/2U4DiqR

- As a critical round of talks with China starts next week, the Trump administration is increasingly pessimistic that Beijing will make the kind of deep structural changes to its economy that the United States wants as part of a comprehensive trade agreement. nyti.ms/2W5maTM ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)