PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- Boeing said on Tuesday it did not expect regulators to approve the return of the 737 MAX to service until the middle of the year. nyti.ms/2GeZhXb

- A forensic analysis of Jeff Bezos' cellphone found that the Amazon chief's device was hacked after he received a video from a WhatsApp account reportedly belonging to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. nyti.ms/37imFyW

- A filing Tuesday related to PG&E Corp's bankruptcy case said more than 80,000 people were now seeking to tap into a relief fund projected to total $13.5 billion over California wildfires started by its equipment. nyti.ms/2ujhZKG

- Mitsubishi Motors is under investigation for possibly selling diesel vehicles in Germany that had been programmed to cheat on emissions tests, Frankfurt prosecutors said Tuesday as the police raided offices of the Japanese carmaker. nyti.ms/2ReR3EM