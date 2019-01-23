PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russell Baker, 93-year-old two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author whose "Observer" column appeared in The New York Times, died at his home in Leesburg, Virginia. nyti.ms/2CBIFa2

- British appliances company Dyson is moving its headquarters from Malmesbury, southwest England, to Singapore in response to demand for its products in Asia. nyti.ms/2DsX49Y

- Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV Networks and Nickelodeon, is acquiring the free video streaming TV service Pluto TV for $340 million. nyti.ms/2MnN192

- The European Commission fined Mastercard Inc 571 million euros ($649.00 million) for breaching antitrust rules by raising payment-processing fees artificially, leading to higher prices for retailers and consumers. nyti.ms/2Ds9AH0 ($1 = 0.8798 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)