PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan. 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Pacific Gas & Electric, the giant California utility, said on Wednesday it had resolved differences with its creditors over how to restructure the company, clearing one of the last major hurdles to its exit from bankruptcy. nyti.ms/2RmgNiS

- Hallmark's top television executive, Bill Abbott, is leaving the company weeks after the Hallmark Channel confronted a withering backlash over its decision to pull commercials that featured a same-sex wedding. nyti.ms/2GgmKYk

- President Trump on Wednesday blamed the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy for preventing the American economy from reaching the 4% growth he had promised. nyti.ms/2Rhcs0f

- A major group of insurers said it would invest $55 million to create cheaper versions of expensive generic drugs for which there is little competition, in a further sign of dissatisfaction with the pharmaceutical industry’s price-setting practices. nyti.ms/37kOKpl (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)