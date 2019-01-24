PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The unions that represent the nation's air traffic controllers, pilots and flight attendants issued a warning, calling the U.S. government shutdown an "unprecedented" and "unconscionable" safety threat that is growing by the day and must end. nyti.ms/2Rau4HD

- Chinese government appeared to block Microsoft Corps' search engine Bing in what would be a renunciation of more than a decade of efforts by Microsoft to engage with Beijing to make its products available. nyti.ms/2Hr01fm

- Carlos Ghosn has resigned as chairman and chief executive of Renault PA, according to France's finance minister, as the French automaker turns its focus to securing the future of the world's biggest auto alliance. nyti.ms/2B2BgR5 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)