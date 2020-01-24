Regulatory News - Americas
January 24, 2020 / 6:04 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 24

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Former Chief Executive of Wells Fargo John Stumpf was fined $17.5 million for his role in the bank's multi-year sales practices scandal. nyti.ms/38zQg7d

- A federal judge sentenced John Kapoor, the founder of the opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics, to five-and-a-half years in prison Thursday for his role in a racketeering scheme that bribed doctors to prescribe a highly addictive opioid and misled insurers. nyti.ms/38GEc4p

- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dismissed criticisms by the climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday, saying that she lacked the expertise to call for a complete divestment from the fossil fuel industry. nyti.ms/38wS8xJ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below