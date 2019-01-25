PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Renault SA appointed Michelin boss Jean-Dominique Senard as its new chairman and announced new leadership after Carlos Ghosn resigned as chairman and chief executive from his jail cell. nyti.ms/2Mwb59Y

- Microsoft Corp said its Bing search page was back online in China after being inaccessible for part of this week. It appeared to have been blocked by government censors. nyti.ms/2WfK134

- A group of San Francisco Bay Area philanthropists pledged to spend half a billion dollars to protect and expand affordable housing in the region in which a central player is the philanthropy founded by Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan. nyti.ms/2Whaiy8