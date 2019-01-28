PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 28

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Meshulam Riklis, a financier who aggressively used debt to acquire companies before that tactic became commonplace — but who was best known beyond business circles for his marriage to the singer and actress Pia Zadora — died on Friday in Tel Aviv. He was 95. nyti.ms/2RSwRL6

- With the U.S. government shutdown over for now, the 116th Congress will hit reset this week, showcasing a Democratic agenda in the House that was overshadowed by the struggle to reopen the government and furnishing both chambers with early opportunities to test whether divided government can produce results. nyti.ms/2CRjGjf

- Howard Schultz, the former chief executive of Starbucks Corp and a self-described "lifelong Democrat," said on Sunday he was preparing to run for president as an independent and had already begun the groundwork required to be on the ballot in all 50 states. nyti.ms/2CNcZ1v (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)