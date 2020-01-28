PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 28

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's National Immigration Administration on Tuesday encouraged Chinese citizens to reconsider the timing of overseas travel to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, it said on its WeChat account. nyti.ms/2GvNjJ6

- The Federal Trade Commission and the office of the New York attorney general, Letitia James, jointly sued Vyera Pharmaceuticals and the company's owners, Martin Shkreli and Kevin Mulleady, in a federal court in Manhattan. nyti.ms/38I6bAy

- Former national security adviser John Bolton privately told Attorney General William Barr last year that he had concerns that President Trump was effectively granting personal favors to the autocratic leaders of Turkey and China. nyti.ms/2RyBrwf