PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump this week will turn his attention from a fight with congressional Democrats to an even more formidable negotiating challenge, one with potentially higher stakes: China. Trade talks with Beijing will begin on Wednesday in Washington, kicking off a month long sprint of negotiations between the two nations. nyti.ms/2CRtIk5

- U.S. Justice Department unveiled sweeping charges on Monday against the Chinese telecom firm Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, outlining a decade-long attempt by the company to steal trade secrets, obstruct a criminal investigation and evade economic sanctions on Iran. nyti.ms/2CPKq3C

- United States securities regulators have sent Nissan Motor Co Ltd a request for information, the Japanese automaker said on Monday. The company's statement followed a report that the commission was investigating Nissan's disclosures on executive pay. nyti.ms/2CRu3TT

- Tesco Plc said on Monday it was planning to cut thousands of employees, an attempt to fend off challenges from discount retailers and a possible Brexit downturn. nyti.ms/2CP47bN