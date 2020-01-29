PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan. 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chinese authorities agreed on Tuesday to permit teams of experts coordinated by the World Health Organization to visit China to help contain the growing coronavirus outbreak. nyti.ms/2uCLQht

- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc was fined nearly $1.4 million on Monday over allegations that it routinely violated Massachusetts child labor laws, with the authorities estimating more than 13,000 violations from 2015 to 2019, the Massachusetts attorney general's office said. nyti.ms/3aNhsBs

- Jan Singer, a former chief executive of Victoria's Secret's lingerie division and Spanx, will start as J. Crews CEO on Feb. 2, the retailer said in a statement on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2O8dV6Y

- French carmaker Renault SA named Luca de Meo, former president of Volkswagen's SEAT brand, as its chief executive on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2GvAoH9