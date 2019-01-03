PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 3

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders dug in Wednesday for a lengthy partial shutdown in a newly divided government after a White House meeting — the first in 22 days — could not break an impasse over Trump's demands for billions of dollars for a border wall. nyti.ms/2BU44ed

- China reached a milestone in space exploration on Thursday, landing a vehicle, Chang'e-4, named after the moon goddess in Chinese mythology, on the far side of the moon for the first time in history, state media announced. nyti.ms/2CKBz47

- Saudi Arabia denied it had issued American-made weapons to Sudanese soldiers in Yemen, disputing statements made by five of the soldiers and reported last week in The New York Times. nyti.ms/2CKcXbJ

- Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that he wants progress on China's decades-long quest to win control of Taiwan. But his proposal appeared unlikely to win over residents of the self-ruled island, who have seen Hong Kong's freedoms in rapid retreat under a similar deal. nyti.ms/2F3KQXI

- Chelsea has paid Borussia Dortmund $73 million to complete the signing of Christian Pulisic, making the 20-year-old the most expensive American player in history by some distance. nyti.ms/2F2710h