PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan. 3

- The commander of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards Corps was killed early Friday in a drone strike at Baghdad International Airport that was authorized by President Trump, American officials said. nyti.ms/35mFMGi

- Former HBO chairman and chief executive Mr. Richard Plepler's new company, Eden Productions, will make television series, documentaries and feature films exclusively for Apple TV Plus, in a recently signed five-year deal. nyti.ms/39yD9oj

- Turkish authorities questioned seven people, including four pilots, about the role they may have played in helping Carlos Ghosn make his escape from Tokyo to Beirut, offering new clues to his mysterious flight. nyti.ms/37xBPQJ