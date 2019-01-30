PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc said on Tuesday that profits were flat and revenues were down in its most recent quarter, indicating a difficult road ahead for a company that five months ago became the first American firm to be valued above $1 trillion. nyti.ms/2RV3urB

- The United States has laid out its case against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer at the Chinese company Huawei Technologies Co. Wanzhou was arrested in Canada nearly two months ago as Canadian officials accused her of tricking financial institutions into making transactions that violated U.S. sanctions on Iran. nyti.ms/2S00l9V

- PG&E Corp filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, to deal with billions of dollars in wildfire liability. In its filing, the company said it had $51.7 billion in debt and $71.4 billion in assets as of Sept 30. nyti.ms/2RWYOBw