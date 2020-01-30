PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement into law on Wednesday, fulfilling a key campaign promise and bringing more than two years of negotiations over the continent's trade rules to a close. nyti.ms/2tSQIPz

- The European Parliament voted in Brussels on Wednesday to ratify the withdrawal agreement that governs Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, which will formally happen on Friday at midnight Brussels time. nyti.ms/37QaJ7K

- Facebook Inc said on Wednesday that it had agreed to pay $550 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over its use of facial recognition technology in Illinois. nyti.ms/2O8vqUK

- Lyft Inc said on Wednesday that it was embarking on a corporate restructuring that would result in job cuts, as the ride-hailing company grapples with questions over its business model. nyti.ms/38PJfiL