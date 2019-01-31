PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 31

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In suspending its previous plans to continue raising rates this year, the Federal Reserve signaled that its march toward higher interest rates may be ending sooner than expected. nyti.ms/2CS7Ll4

- Taiwanese electronics firm Foxconn Technology Group said Wednesday that it was reassessing its plan to build a $10 billion Wisconsin plant, underscoring the difficult economics of manufacturing in the United States. nyti.ms/2CXjz5o

- Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, announced a settlement on Wednesday with Devumi, a company that sold hundreds of millions of fake followers on Twitter Inc and other social media platforms before going out of business last year. nyti.ms/2CSBDOg

- Amazon.com Inc, which had structured its operations carefully to adhere to a 2016 revision to India's e-commerce rules, said it had asked the government to clarify the new policy and give it an additional four months to comply. nyti.ms/2D5AB1F (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)