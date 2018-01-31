PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 31

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc on Tuesday said that it would ban all ads for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, in order to stop promotions that it sees as "frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices." (nyti.ms/2ntfYV2)

- Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday said that it would triple its oil and gas production in the Permian Basin by 2025, the latest sign that the boom in national crude production is gaining momentum. (nyti.ms/2EoA8rk)

- A consortium led by Blackstone Group LP on Tuesday said that it had taken a 55 percent stake in Thomson Reuters Corp's Financial and Risk division in a deal that values the division at $20 billion, including debt. (nyti.ms/2npKwI0)

- Volkswagen AG on Tuesday suspended its chief lobbyist Thomas Steg amid a growing furor over experiments on monkeys that were meant to promote the virtues of diesel-powered vehicles. (nyti.ms/2E26H0o)