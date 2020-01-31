PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 31

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The World Health Organization on Thursday declared coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency as it spreads well beyond China, where it emerged last month. nyti.ms/2GCXGuq

- Johnson & Johnson has been ordered to pay $344 million in damages because the company deceptively marketed transvaginal pelvic mesh implants to tens of thousands of women in California, a judge ruled Thursday. nyti.ms/2thSRUy

- U.S. banks could invest heavily in or even sponsor venture capital funds under a proposed change unveiled by the Federal Reserve and other banking agencies on Thursday to a post-crisis rule that was intended to limit their risk-taking. nyti.ms/36ICLkc

- Ginni Rometty will step down as chief executive of International Business Machines Corp and will be replaced by Arvind Krishna, who runs the company's cloud computing business in April, the company said on Thursday. nyti.ms/31hI1dO