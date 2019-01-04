PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Jan 4

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it would buy Celgene Corp, a maker of cancer-fighting drugs, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $74 billion, the first major pharmaceutical deal of 2019. nyti.ms/2C1UKVJ

- Herb Kelleher, who co-founded Southwest Airlines Co , died on Thursday. He was 87. nyti.ms/2C1sPVN

- Nordstrom Inc said its co-president Blake Nordstrom died on Wednesday in Seattle. He was 58. nyti.ms/2BWTHGw (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)