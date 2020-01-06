PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan. 6

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing is reviewing a wiring issue on the grounded 737 Max, which could lead to a short circuit and potentially result in a crash if pilots did not respond appropriately. nyti.ms/2MYoWal

- Civil rights group NAACP is trying to stop state and local branches from accepting money from utilities that promote fossil fuels and then lobbying on their behalf. nyti.ms/37IG0sP

- Japan's justice minister said on Sunday that officials would investigate how Ghosn, the former automotive executive, fled the country last week and would tighten the processes through which people leave the country. nyti.ms/2MYgmZn