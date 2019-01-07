PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 7

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Susan Zirinsky, the longtime producer of "48 Hours" on CBS, will replace David Rhodes as the president of the CBS Corp's news division in March. nyti.ms/2VB1V0a

- U.S. President Donald Trump is cheerleading his way past the economic warning signs that have rattled financial markets and unnerved economists, insisting that the United States has an advantage in a crucial first round of trade negotiations beginning on Monday in Beijing. nyti.ms/2AwZlPO

- Sony Corp's Chief Executive Kenichiro Yoshida plans to make entertainment assets a priority by making better use of the company's online PlayStation Network as a way to bring Sony movies, shows, and music directly to consumers. nyti.ms/2VynrCD (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)