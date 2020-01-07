PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan. 7

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has begun the legal and regulatory process for curbing highway truck emissions of nitrogen dioxide, which has been linked to asthma and lung disease. nyti.ms/2QVFqBz

- Pier 1 Imports said on Monday it might close up to 450 of its 936 stores, as well as some distribution centers, and lay off an unspecified number of corporate employees as it struggles with declining store visits and changing consumer tastes. nyti.ms/39E4fu6

- Dairy Giant Borden said on Monday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after talks with lenders fell through. nyti.ms/2twYONd