PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In his first public appearance since his arrest nearly two months ago, former chairman of Nissan Motor Co Carlos Ghosn pushed back against the accusations, declaring he was innocent of all allegations. nyti.ms/2QuCHgb

- Emmy Award-winning television journalist Sylvia Chase died on Thursday in Marin County, California at the age of 80. Her death was confirmed by Shelly Ross, a former network news colleague, who said Chase had undergone surgery for brain cancer several weeks ago. nyti.ms/2LYVAH6

- Babs Simpson, a former Vogue editor died on Monday in Rye, New York at the age of 105. nyti.ms/2LWBpK9