PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sonos Inc sued Google on Tuesday in two federal court systems, seeking financial damages and a ban on the sale of Google's speakers, smartphones and laptops in the United States. nyti.ms/39OC0ZT

- The United States and France are racing to reach a compromise in a digital tax dispute that could result in hefty American tariffs on French wine, cheese, handbags, cookware and more. nyti.ms/2sYYM0p

- In an internal memo, a longtime executive of Facebook Inc has told employees that the company had a moral duty not to tilt the scales against Trump as he seeks re-election. nyti.ms/2SZEMWd

- A Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 carrying at least 170 people on Wednesday crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran because of technical problems. nyti.ms/37LykGk (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)