PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 9

- After a flurry of last-minute negotiations, Sears Holdings Corp, which filed for bankruptcy protection in October, will live on for at least another week as chairman Edward Lampert gets another opportunity to sweeten his $4.4 billion offer to acquire the company. nyti.ms/2H2FH3V

- Media mogul Sumner Redstone, has settled a long-running legal battle with his former girlfriend Manuela Herzer, capping a dispute that challenged Redstone's mental capacity and sowed doubt over the future of his empire. nyti.ms/2CZ206j

- U.S. President Trump doubled down on one of the biggest gambles of his presidency with a televised appeal to pressure Congress into paying for his long-promised border wall, even at the cost of leaving the government partly closed until lawmakers give in. nyti.ms/2SFeQvP