PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 9

- Smartphone app TikTok had serious vulnerabilities that would have allowed hackers to manipulate user data and reveal personal information, according to research published Wednesday by Check Point, a cybersecurity company in Israel. nyti.ms/2QBYVjG

- A U.S. Federal Reserve governor on Wednesday outlined the central bank's approach for rewriting rules that govern lending to poor communities, laying out a plan that differs significantly from one floated by fellow industry overseers last month. nyti.ms/2QCcrDI

- Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg released a job creation plan on Wednesday that frames America's economic divide primarily in regional terms. nyti.ms/39L7f82