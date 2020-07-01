PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 1

July 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Airbus said on Tuesday that it would cut nearly 15,000 jobs across its global work force, the largest downsizing in the company's history. nyti.ms/2YMKEV3

- Karen Parkin, a top Adidas AG executive, resigned on Tuesday, weeks after a number of Black employees pushed for her ouster amid a wider outcry over what they said were past acts of racism and discrimination at the company. nyti.ms/31yT4kH

- Facebook Inc said on Tuesday that it took down a network of accounts, groups and pages connected to "boogaloo", an antigovernment movement in the United States, that encourages violence. nyti.ms/38kUJMb

- Netflix Inc said on Tuesday that it would move up to $100 million to financial institutions that support Black communities in the United States. nyti.ms/2NJp3qj