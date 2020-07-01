Company News
July 1, 2020 / 5:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 1

2 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Airbus said on Tuesday that it would cut nearly 15,000 jobs across its global work force, the largest downsizing in the company's history. nyti.ms/2YMKEV3

- Karen Parkin, a top Adidas AG executive, resigned on Tuesday, weeks after a number of Black employees pushed for her ouster amid a wider outcry over what they said were past acts of racism and discrimination at the company. nyti.ms/31yT4kH

- Facebook Inc said on Tuesday that it took down a network of accounts, groups and pages connected to "boogaloo", an antigovernment movement in the United States, that encourages violence. nyti.ms/38kUJMb

- Netflix Inc said on Tuesday that it would move up to $100 million to financial institutions that support Black communities in the United States. nyti.ms/2NJp3qj

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below