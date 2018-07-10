FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 5:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- McKinsey & Co, the prominent management consultancy, has stopped working for Immigration and Customs Enforcement after the disclosure last month that the firm had done more than $20 million in consulting work for the agency. nyti.ms/2KVS42p

- Nissan Motor Co Ltd has become the latest Japanese automaker to admit to falsifying product-quality data, dealing a further blow to Japan Inc's reputation for dependable quality. nyti.ms/2KX12MM

- Starbucks Corp will stop using disposable plastic straws by 2020, eliminating more than one billion straws a year, the retailer said on Monday. nyti.ms/2KWwTNr

- Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday it had invested in Lime, a company best known for offering rides on motorized scooters. As part of the fund-raising, Lime raised a total of $335 million at a valuation of $1.1 billion. nyti.ms/2KVTKJf

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

