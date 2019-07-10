PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. administration is following through with plans to allow American companies to continue doing business with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, just weeks after placing the company on a Commerce Department blacklist. nyti.ms/2XDMZCU

- Twitter Inc rolled out its first official guidelines around what constitutes dehumanizing speech and narrowed its policymaking to focus only on banning speech that is insulting and unacceptable if directed at religious groups. nyti.ms/2XBYyWy

- A federal judge in New York on Tuesday rejected the Justice Department's request to switch its legal team midway through a case challenging the Trump administration's effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. nyti.ms/2xGBqM0

- AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia said on Tuesday its new streaming service, HBO Max, will debut next spring and will offer 10,000 hours of content, including exclusive access to popular television sitcom "Friends". nyti.ms/2S2gqII (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)