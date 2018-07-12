PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 12

July 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twitter Inc will begin removing tens of millions of suspicious accounts from users' followers on Thursday, signaling a major new effort to restore trust on the popular but embattled platform. nyti.ms/2KZBy1r

- Comcast Corp increased its offer for Sky Plc on Wednesday, valuing the satellite broadcaster at $34 billion, topping a bid from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc that came earlier in the day. Fox's offer valued Sky at about $32.5 billion. nyti.ms/2KZcnvV

- Broadcom Inc has agreed to buy the software maker CA Technologies for nearly $19 billion, according to the two companies. nyti.ms/2L4NsqF

- Valence Media, the Billboard magazine's parent company, said in a statement on Wednesday that John Amato had resigned as the chief executive of its Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group. nyti.ms/2L99gle (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)