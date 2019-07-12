PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 12

July 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Emmanuel Macron's government waded into a potentially messy fight with the White House on Thursday as French lawmakers voted to impose a tax on Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and other American technology giants despite a blunt warning from the Trump administration. nyti.ms/2LMVPXS

- California lawmakers gave final approval on Thursday to a measure that would set up a fund to help compensate victims for losses from fires started by the utilities' equipment. nyti.ms/2LQxLDm

- Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday that it planned to spend $700 million to retrain about a third of its American workers to do more high-tech tasks, an acknowledgment that advances in technology are remaking jobs in nearly every industry — and that workers will need to adapt or risk being left behind. nyti.ms/2LQy7da

- The Federal Election Commission said on Thursday that a Silicon Valley security company could immediately start helping 2020 presidential candidates defend their campaigns from the kinds of malicious email attacks that Russian hackers exploited in the 2016 election. nyti.ms/2LQJDpc