PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 13

July 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $4.69 billion to 22 women and their families who had claimed that asbestos in the company's talcum powder products caused them to develop ovarian cancer. nyti.ms/2L9bz7M

- The federal government on Thursday mounted a new effort to unravel AT&T Inc's deal with Time Warner, a blockbuster merger that has already started to reshape the media industry. nyti.ms/2L2x1v9

- Bob Weinstein, chairman of the Weinstein Co, will step down from the board on Friday, the company said, formalizing the end of his efforts to retain a significant role in the business as it tries to rebuild. nyti.ms/2L3s314

- Employees at Deloitte are calling for the firm to end its consulting for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, circulating a petition saying they have "moral objections" to the work. nyti.ms/2L9b9OK (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)