FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
July 13, 2018 / 5:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $4.69 billion to 22 women and their families who had claimed that asbestos in the company's talcum powder products caused them to develop ovarian cancer. nyti.ms/2L9bz7M

- The federal government on Thursday mounted a new effort to unravel AT&T Inc's deal with Time Warner, a blockbuster merger that has already started to reshape the media industry. nyti.ms/2L2x1v9

- Bob Weinstein, chairman of the Weinstein Co, will step down from the board on Friday, the company said, formalizing the end of his efforts to retain a significant role in the business as it tries to rebuild. nyti.ms/2L3s314

- Employees at Deloitte are calling for the firm to end its consulting for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, circulating a petition saying they have "moral objections" to the work. nyti.ms/2L9b9OK (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.