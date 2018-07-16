PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 16

July 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is expected to name David Solomon as its next chief executive early this week. The announcement would formally establish Solomon as the successor to Lloyd Blankfein as one of the most powerful executives on Wall Street. nyti.ms/2zJgbNe

- The Chinese government on Monday reported that the economy grew 6.7 percent in the three months that ended in June compared with a year ago. The growth is close to the rate that China has reported quarter after quarter over the past two and a half years. nyti.ms/2miAdod

- A federal judge ordered The Los Angeles Times to remove information from a published article on Saturday, a step that legal experts said was extremely unusual and conflicted with the First Amendment. The newspaper said it was appealing the order. nyti.ms/2Jqxa6C

- On the eve of his meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump labeled the European Union a "foe" with regard to trade. "I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade," he said in an interview with CBS news. nyti.ms/2Le4ouM