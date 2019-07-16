PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 16

July 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration will move the Bureau of Land Management headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction, Colorado, Senator Cory Gardner said Monday. nyti.ms/2XMy3CE

- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he has "very serious concerns" about cryptocurrencies, including the one being developed by Facebook Inc, the latest indication that Washington is preparing to exert its power over digital currencies. nyti.ms/2LWj9Th

- U.S. President Donald Trump is sending a high-level delegation to meet with Russian counterparts in Geneva this week to pursue an arms control treaty that for the first time would cap the nuclear arsenals of not just the two largest powers, but China as well. nyti.ms/2ltDvrC

- At least 62 current federal border agents have joined private Facebook Inc groups and other social media pages that included obscene images of Hispanic lawmakers and threats to members of Congress, internal investigators said on Monday. nyti.ms/2LWw7jU