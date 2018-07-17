PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 17

July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. FDA has announced a voluntary recall of a widely prescribed blood pressure medication made in China. Three companies that sell the generic drug, valsartan, in the United States agreed to recall it after the FDA said it might be tainted by a probable human carcinogen. nyti.ms/2uurPXb

- U.S. federal officials are investigating allegations that Uber Technologies Inc discriminated against women in hiring and pay. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, began investigating Uber last August, according to two people familiar with the inquiry. nyti.ms/2Nma0kh

- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, seeking to buy the rival Tribune Media Co for $3.9 billion, was dealt with a blow on Monday as the Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said that he had "serious concerns" with the acquisition and was seeking to have a judge review aspects of the deal. nyti.ms/2NnIKln