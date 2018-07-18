FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
July 18, 2018 / 4:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc named David Solomon as its next chief executive, putting a veteran investment banker in charge of a Wall Street giant that faces mounting challenges. Solomon's appointment will end the tenure of Lloyd Blankfein, who has run the firm since 2006 and steered it through the financial crisis. nyti.ms/2uFBcCM

- In a setback for McDonald's Corp, a federal administrative law judge on Tuesday rejected a proposed settlement between the company and the government's top labor-law prosecutor in a case on labor-law violations committed by its franchisees. nyti.ms/2Jy92ix

- Brian Crutcher, the newly appointed chief executive of Texas Instruments Inc, stepped down on Tuesday over what the company said were "violations of the company's code of conduct." nyti.ms/2NqjYkJ

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.