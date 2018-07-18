PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 18

July 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc named David Solomon as its next chief executive, putting a veteran investment banker in charge of a Wall Street giant that faces mounting challenges. Solomon's appointment will end the tenure of Lloyd Blankfein, who has run the firm since 2006 and steered it through the financial crisis. nyti.ms/2uFBcCM

- In a setback for McDonald's Corp, a federal administrative law judge on Tuesday rejected a proposed settlement between the company and the government's top labor-law prosecutor in a case on labor-law violations committed by its franchisees. nyti.ms/2Jy92ix

- Brian Crutcher, the newly appointed chief executive of Texas Instruments Inc, stepped down on Tuesday over what the company said were "violations of the company's code of conduct." nyti.ms/2NqjYkJ