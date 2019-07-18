PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 18

July 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Pentagon said on Wednesday it will send an additional 1,100 active-duty troops and 1,000 members of the Texas National Guard to assist in securing the United States border with Mexico, in a move that would significantly expand the U.S. military presence there. nyti.ms/2xYu9qJ

- A federal judge in Manhattan disclosed on Wednesday prosecutors have concluded their investigation into campaign finance violations involving U.S. President Donald Trump and ordered that they publicly release some of their files, a new twist in a case that had threatened to upend the Trump presidency. nyti.ms/30JHtvP

- Prosecutors in Massachusetts on Wednesday dropped a sexual assault charge against actor Kevin Spacey, bringing an abrupt close to one of the few criminal cases of the #MeToo era. nyti.ms/30E6TLe

- Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, seeking to bring fresh momentum to his presidential campaign, offered a vigorous defense on Wednesday of his signature issue, "Medicare for all," and called for all Democratic candidates to pledge to reject contributions from the health care industry. nyti.ms/30BBvNd (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)