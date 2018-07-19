PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- European authorities fined Alphabet Inc's Google a record $5.1 billion on Wednesday for abusing its power in the mobile phone market and ordered the company to alter its practices, in one of the most aggressive regulatory actions against American technology giants. nyti.ms/2uygDZS

- Facebook Inc, facing growing criticism for posts that have incited violence in some countries, said on Wednesday that it would begin removing misinformation that could lead to people being physically harmed. nyti.ms/2JB72WO

- The Trump administration said on Wednesday it was starting an investigation into uranium imports, potentially opening another front in an expansive trade war that has shaken alliances with countries around the world. nyti.ms/2zY0qT0

- The New York City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to significantly restrict Airbnb and other online home rental services, joining a growing movement of cities around the globe in stepping up regulation of the so-called sharing economy. nyti.ms/2NunH0L