PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 19

- U.S. President Trump said on Thursday that he was looking "very seriously" at intervening in the hard-fought commercial battle for a $10 billion Pentagon cloud computing contract for which Amazon.com Inc, is seen as the leading contender. nyti.ms/30Jodyp

- U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to name Eugene Scalia as his next secretary of labor, according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision, tapping the son of former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia for a position with vast responsibility over the U.S. work force. nyti.ms/30DIVj6

- Boeing Co said $7.3 billion in costs will hit its bottom line, over the troubled 737 Max jetliner. nyti.ms/30MrVY9

- The Trump administration said on Thursday it is imposing economic sanctions on two former provincial governors and two militia leaders in Iraq, citing human rights abuses in the north of the country. nyti.ms/30CWqj9

- Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that he was willing to meet with U.S. senators to discuss possible ways out of the nuclear crisis with the Trump administration and, for the first time, floated an opening bid of modest steps that Tehran would be willing to take in return for simultaneous lifting of sanctions U.S. President Donald Trump reimposed last year. nyti.ms/30C7rB2