PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 2

- The Supreme Court decision striking down mandatory union fees for government workers was not only a blow to unions. It will also hit hard at a vast network of groups dedicated to advancing liberal policies and candidates. nyti.ms/2KIlSwc

- Daniel Loeb, the hedge fund mogul known for his aggressive investment stances, intensified pressure on Nestlé SA on Sunday, calling on the board of the global food giant to split the company into three divisions. nyti.ms/2Kof8r0 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)