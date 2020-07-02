PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 2

July 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co failed to share key information with regulators about flight control software aboard the 737 Max years before the software was implicated in two crashes that killed 346 people, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General released on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2BVGpxB

- PG&E Corp, California's largest utility, emerged from bankruptcy on Wednesday and put $5.4 billion in cash and 22.19 percent of its stock into a trust for victims of wildfires caused by the utility’s equipment. nyti.ms/2NOCzcw

- The U.S. House of Representatives agreed on Wednesday to extend for five weeks a popular pandemic relief loan program for small businesses, sending President Donald Trump legislation to give companies more time to apply for federal help under an initiative created by the stimulus law. nyti.ms/2NKxP7F

- Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG will pay $678 million to settle a fraud lawsuit, federal prosecutors in New York said on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2ZtqZsr (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)