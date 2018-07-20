PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 20

July 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Comcast Corp on Thursday said it was abandoning its bid to acquire a major chunk of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc but would continue its push to win control of British satellite broadcaster Sky Plc, a move that ended a complex bidding war for Rupert Murdoch's media company. nyti.ms/2L9pCeg

- A federal judge has rejected New York City's lawsuit to make fossil fuel companies help pay the costs of dealing with climate change. Judge John Keenan said that climate change must be addressed by the executive branch and Congress, not by the courts. nyti.ms/2mwMPIK

- Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said on Thursday that it would lower prices on several drugs by 10 percent or more, but its rollback affects minor products and would not lower the cost of its top-selling, expensive cancer and diabetes products. nyti.ms/2LqJRn1

- U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Federal Reserve on Thursday for raising interest rates, a rare rebuke by a sitting president that upends longstanding White House protocol to avoid commenting on monetary policy. nyti.ms/2uyJQUo